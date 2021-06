Price allowed two goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Price was beaten twice by Alex Pietrangelo on shots quickly after faceoffs, but he made the Canadiens' three-goal lead ultimately stand. It was a strong bounce-back game for Price after he gave up four goals on 30 shots in Game 1. The 33-year-old netminder helped the Canadiens even the series at one game apiece. He'll likely start again on home ice in Friday's Game 3.