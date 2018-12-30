Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Logs power-play assist
Kotkaniemi had a team-high five shots and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Lightning.
Kotkaniemi initiated Montreal's first goal on the power play, showing good vision to set up Tomas Tatar, whose blast from the point was eventually put home by Andrew Shaw after a rebound. The secondary assist snapped a five-game pointless drought for the rookie, who has just six points over the last 18 games. While Kotkaniemi's scoring pace has dropped off since late November, the 18-year-old has keeper value.
