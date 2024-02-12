Slafkovsky recorded an assist, three shots on net, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 loss to St. Louis.

Slafkovsky extended his point streak to five games with a saucer-pass feed to Nick Suzuki, who pocketed the Canadiens' first goal. The 19-year-old Slafkovsky has four goals and two assists during his streak, and he hasn't been bashful about shooting, sending 13 pucks on net in that span.