Tatar's demotion to the fourth line during Thursday's loss to the Flyers was a temporary one, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Tatar picked up a couple of early penalties and contributed little offensively Thursday, so coach Claude Julien replaced him on the top line with Nick Cousins. The coach confirmed that was a temporary demotion, and Tatar is expected to return to the line with center Phillip Danault and right winger Brendan Gallagher on Saturday at home against the Kings.