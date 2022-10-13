Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Kuzmenko tallied early in the second period, but his goal was the last for the Canucks before the Oilers rattled off five unanswered tallies. It was an encouraging debut for Kuzmenko, as he saw 18:04 of ice time while playing on the top power-play unit and second line. The 26-year-old was productive with St. Petersburg in the KHL last year, and he could be a sneaky fantasy option should his scoring touch translate to the NHL.