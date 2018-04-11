Boeser (back) will receive an injection in his injured wrist which will allow him to avoid surgery, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Boeser is still recovering from a back injury, which as the report points out, has prevented him from resuming workouts. There wasn't any information provided on the nature of the rookie standout's wrist injury, it was confirmed that the problem he's currently dealing with is in the same wrist that was surgically repaired while he was playing in college. Canucks fans and fantasy owners alike will be hoping that Boeser is ready to go for the 2018-19 campaign after finishing second in goals (29) and fifth in points (55) amongst rookies, despite only suiting up for 62 contests in 2017-18.