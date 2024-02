Joshua (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

The move can be retroactive to Feb. 13, so Joshua can be activated whenever he's healthy. That said, Vancouver likely wouldn't have put him on IR unless he was expected to miss at least one more game, so Joshua shouldn't be counted on to return Thursday versus Seattle. He has 13 goals, 26 points, 46 PIM and 191 hits in 53 outings in 2023-24.