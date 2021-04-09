Ovechkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Ovechkin put the Capitals on the board with his tally at 10:08 of the second period. The goal was his 20th of the year, a mark he's achieved in every season of his career. It was also his 266th career power-play tally, putting him in sole possession of second place all-time in the category after he passed Brett Hull. He trails Dave Andreychuk by eight power-play goals. In 2020-21, Ovechkin has 35 points, 140 shots on goal, 81 hits and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances.