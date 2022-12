Kuemper (upper body) will return to the lineup Monday as Charlie Lindgren's backup, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper has been cleared to return after missing the past seven games. During his absence, Lindgren has been superb between the pipes for the Capitals with a 6-1-0 record and a .938 save percentage. Kuemper has a record of 8-9-2 this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage.