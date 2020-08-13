As expected, Eller (personal) will return to the lineup for Friday's Game 2 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Eller's return to the lineup couldn't come at a better time for the Capitals, as they'll be without their No. 1 center Nicklas Backstrom, who's in the NHL's concussion protocol following a questionable hit from the Islanders' Anders Lee during Game 1, for Game 2 at a minimum. Eller's no Backstrom, but he put up solid numbers during the regular season, notching 16 goals and 39 points in 69 contests, and he's more than capable of skating in a top-six role and contributing on the power play.