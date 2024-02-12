Sandin recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Sandin's offense is starting to come around -- he has two goals and two assists over his last five games. The 23-year-old defenseman helped out on Nic Dowd's tally in the first period. Sandin has 15 points, 55 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-10 rating over 43 contests this season. He's still in a top-four role with power-play time, but Sandin will play second fiddle on the blue line as long as John Carlson is in the Capitals' lineup.