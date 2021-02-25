Kuemper (lower body) left Wednesday's game versus the Ducks with an apparent injury, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper departed for the locker room early in the third period, appearing to favor his right leg. Prior to his exit, he gave up three goals on 21 shots. He was replaced by Adin Hill in the blue paint. An update on Kuemper's status should surface prior to Friday's game versus the Avalanche. If Kuemper can't go and Antti Raanta (upper body) remains out, Hill would likely be the starter -- this could test the Coyotes' depth in goal.