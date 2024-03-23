Vejmelka stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken.

Vejmelka has won four of his six outings in March, allowing 12 goals in that span. The 27-year-old gave up a goal to Ryker Evans in the third period, but the Coyotes pulled off some late heroics Friday. Vejmelka is up to 10-17-2 with a 3.28 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. He's expected to alternate starts with Connor Ingram down the stretch -- that lines up Ingram for Sunday's game versus the Stars while Vejmelka would be on track to start Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.