Meier assisted on the first goal of the game and scored on the power-play in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Meier has not been the high-impact player New Jersey hoped they were getting at the trade deadline. Through 11 postseason games, Meier had just two goals and two assists. Though, an optimist would note that he put up points in three straight games before the Devils were eliminated. We will never know if it was the start of a hot streak or just a blip after starting the playoffs with an eight-game slump.