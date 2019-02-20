Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Extension on tap

Pierre Lebrun of TSN (via Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register) reports that Silfverberg and the Ducks have "essentially" agreed on a five-year deal, but the team can't announce it yet due to salary cap issues.

Silfverberg's recent play likely made the decision easier for the Ducks, as the 28-year-old Swede has knocked home four pucks in the last four games. Despite the recent flurry, he's on pace to fall short of the 40-point mark for the first time since 2015-16 when he notched 39. Silfverberg's minimized point total and minus-15 rating embody the Ducks' struggles as a team this season, though a hot streak could put them back in contention. With the expected deal, talks of Silfverberg being on the trading block can now be squashed. Official word of his extension should be on the horizon.