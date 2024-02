Zegras (ankle) is nearing a return to the ice, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Zegras required surgery on a broken ankle he sustained Jan. 9 versus the Predators. He is working on regaining mobility and flexibility. He may still need a handful of practice sessions once he's cleared to resume skating. There's no reason for the cellar-dwelling Ducks to rush Zegras back, so he'll likely be out for at least a week to begin March.