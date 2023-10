Zegras scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Zegras has started slow this season, and that included getting benched for part of Tuesday's game in Columbus. His goal Saturday was his first of the season. The 22-year-old has bounced between center and left wing depending on if rookie center Leo Carlsson is in or out of the lineup. Zegras has two points, 24 shots on net, seven blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances.