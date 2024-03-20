Zegras (ankle) took part in Wednesday's practice without restrictions, though he didn't skate on a line or participate in special team drills, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Zegras hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 9, but he seems to be getting close to returning. When he is available, Zegras will likely serve in a top-six capacity and receive ample power-play ice time. The 23-year-old has four goals, seven points and 24 PIM in 20 contests this season.