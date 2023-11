Mangiapane has served his one-game suspension for cross-checking Jared McCann, per CapFriendly.

Mangiapane was forced to miss Calgary's 4-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday. He should be back in the lineup Friday versus Toronto, likely serving in a top-six capacity while also receiving time on the second power-play unit. Mangiapane has four goals and seven points in 11 contests this season.