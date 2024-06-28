Mangiapane was traded from the Flames to the Capitals on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

Mangiapane has reached the 40-point mark in each of the last three seasons, though his offense has been down since his 35-goal, 55-point effort in 2021-22. The 28-year-old winger is a solid complementary piece, capable of playing on both sides while also seeing ice time in all situations. He'll likely feature in a middle-six role for the Capitals, potentially replacing someone like Max Pacioretty, who is expected to enter free agency.