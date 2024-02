Vladar was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Friday.

Vladar hasn't played since before the All-Star break with his last outing coming Jan. 20 versus Edmonton. As such, it's not immediately clear when the 26-year-old netminder suffered his lower-body injury. The Czech was at least fit enough to serve as the backup behind Jacob Markstrom on Thursday but now the team has brought Dustin Wolf from the minors to fill that role.