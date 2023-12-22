Sharangovich logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Sharangovich saw a six-game point streak end Monday versus the Panthers, but he didn't wait long to get back on the scoresheet. The 25-year-old helped out on Elias Lindholm's second-period marker Thursday. Sharangovich is now at 20 points through 33 outings, putting him on track to shatter the 30-point season he recorded over 75 contests in 2022-23. He's added 66 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while recently filling a top-line role to great success.