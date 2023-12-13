Sharangovich scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Sharangovich has four goals and two assists over his last six games. The 25-year-old had the Flames' last two tallies in the contest, including one with a minute left in the third period to force overtime. Sharangovich started the season slow, but he now leads Calgary with nine goals. He's added seven helpers, 57 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 29 outings.