Sharangovich produced a shorthanded assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Sharangovich continues to mesh well with Blake Coleman on the penalty kill, as the two connected for another goal Saturday. Sharangovich is up to a career-high five shorthanded points this season, compared to just two power-play points among his 11 goals and 10 assists overall. The 25-year-old has added 67 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 34 appearances while most frequently serving in a top-line role in recent weeks.