Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows six in loss to Ducks

Elliott allowed six goals on just 25 shots during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.

After consecutive strong outings, Elliott had another stinker Tuesday. He's sporting a disappointing .876 save percentage and 3.33 GAA through six starts, and co-pilot Michal Neuvirth has outplayed him by a large margin to start the season with .957 and 1.36 marks. There could soon be a 50-50 timeshare in the Philadelphia crease, which would hurt Elliott's fantasy value moving forward.