Elliott will guard the crease on the road versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Elliott enters Thursday's matchup on the heels of back-to-back wins in which he posted a 1.72 GAA and .935 save percentage. In 17 career matchups with the Penguins, Elliott is sporting a 9-4-3 record and 3.03 GAA and will be eager to secure his 10th victory over the in-state rivals.