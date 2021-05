Elliott stopped 23 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

There are rumors that Elliott could retire in the offseason, and if so he heads off into the sunset a winner. New Jersey jumped out to a 2-0 lead before six minutes were gone in the first period, but Elliott shut the door after that and gave Philly a chance to rally. He finishes up the year with a 15-9-2 record, a 3.06 GAA and an .889 save percentage.