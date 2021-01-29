Gustafsson dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Gustafsson was the only player from either team to post a multi-point night. He had just 29 points in 66 games split between Chicago and Calgary last season after a 60-point campaign with the Blackhawks the year before, but Gustafsson seems to have rediscovered his offense in Philadelphia with five helpers through seven games.
