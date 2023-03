Sandstrom will guard the home goal versus Vegas on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sandstrom was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Hurricanes, stopping 28 of 29 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his second win of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Golden Knights squad that's won six of its last seven games.