Van Riemsdyk potted two power-play goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Seconds after New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich hit the post on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period, the Flyers gained the zone going the other way and moved the puck around to set up an Ivan Provorov blast from the point, which van Riemsdyk tipped in for the game's first goal. Van Riemsdyk doubled Philadelphia's lead in the first minute of the second period, as the New Jersey native enjoyed a fruitful homecoming. The veteran power forward has a pair of two-goal performances in his last three games and five goals through seven games this season.