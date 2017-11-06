Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Considered day-to-day
Patrick (upper body) is day-to-day according to Ron Hextall.
Patrick was wearing a no-contact jersey Saturday, which would seem like a sign he wasn't quite ready to return. However, considering the Flyers don't play until Thursday, he still has some time to get ready for action.
