Gostisbehere underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the league's hiatus, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere was on the ice for Monday's practice session but admitted that he wasn't exactly back to 100 percent. With another two weeks before games start, the blueliner should have plenty of opportunities to get up to speed. If for some reason the Florida native can't play, Tyler Wotherspoon figures to be the next man up.