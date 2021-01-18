Gostisbehere (COVID-19 protocol) was designated as a non-roster player Monday.

Gostisbehere has been held out of practice for over a week due to COVID-19 protocols, and he missed the first two games of the year. There's no clear timetable for the veteran defenseman's return to the lineup. The 27-year-old often served as a healthy scratch last season, and it's unclear how much he'll play once he's ready now that Erik Gustafsson is in the fold.