Gostisbehere (COVID-19 protocol) was designated as a non-roster player Monday.
Gostisbehere has been held out of practice for over a week due to COVID-19 protocols, and he missed the first two games of the year. There's no clear timetable for the veteran defenseman's return to the lineup. The 27-year-old often served as a healthy scratch last season, and it's unclear how much he'll play once he's ready now that Erik Gustafsson is in the fold.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Remains in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Absent due to COVID-19 protocol•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Won't practice Saturday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Slings pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Takes part in scrimmage•