Gostisbehere (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Penguins for Opening Night on Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

According to the team's roster release, Gostisbehere was not designated for injured reserve, so he could be back sooner rather than later. With the Ghost sidelined, Erik Gustafsson could see the biggest uptick in minutes while Justin Braun or Mark Friedman grabs a spot in the lineup.