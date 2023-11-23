Martinez (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars.
Martinez saw 18:38 of ice time in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, racking up three blocked shots. The 36-year-old can be considered day-to-day until the Golden Knights provide a more specific update. Ben Hutton draws back into the lineup, while Nicolas Hague will likely get more work with Martinez out.
