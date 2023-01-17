Martinez (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's game against Dallas, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Martinez's injury is related to the lower-body issue that he was dealing with earlier this month. The veteran blueliner logged 5:38 of ice time before leaving Monday's game. An update on his status should be available before Thursday's tilt with Detroit.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Records helper Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Taken off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Possible against Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Lands on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Unavailable Saturday•