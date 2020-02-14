Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Added from AHL
The Golden Knights summoned Glass from AHL Las Vegas on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Glass was sent to the minors for the purpose of getting him some conditioning following an extended stay on the shelf. Prior to the injury, the 2017 first-round pick had tallied just 12 points (five goals, seven assists) over 37 games, leaving him off the fantasy radar in the majority of redraft leagues.
