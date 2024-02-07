Miromanov (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Miromanov was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Henderson on Sunday, so this move was inevitable. The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch versus the Oilers on Tuesday. He may compete with Kaedan Korczak for playing time in the short term, though Miromanov could ultimately settle in as the seventh defenseman since Brayden Pachal was claimed off waivers by the Flames.