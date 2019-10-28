Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Gerard Gallant confirmed that Engelland is dealing with a minor lower-body injury and is considered "day-to-day," David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
This news confirms Sunday night's report that Engelland avoided a serious injury, and he should have a good shot at suiting up Thursday against the Canadiens. If he's unable to go, however, the team will likely call up and deploy Jake Bischoff and/or Nicolas Hague.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Two-way contributor in shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Pitches in secondary assist•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Headed back to Desert•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Typical output in short postseason•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Hits 10-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.