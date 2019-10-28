Coach Gerard Gallant confirmed that Engelland is dealing with a minor lower-body injury and is considered "day-to-day," David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

This news confirms Sunday night's report that Engelland avoided a serious injury, and he should have a good shot at suiting up Thursday against the Canadiens. If he's unable to go, however, the team will likely call up and deploy Jake Bischoff and/or Nicolas Hague.