Dadonov cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Dadonov recorded five points through his 10 December appearances. He was in the midst of a four-game point drought prior to landing in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, his second-longest of the season. He will look to rekindle the offensive production he had through the first 17 games this season where he logged five goals and four assists.

