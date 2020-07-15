According to coach Pete DeBoer, Fleury (undisclosed) should return to the ice before the weekend, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury hasn't participated in the on-ice portion of the first three days of training camp due to an undisclosed issue, but it sounds like DeBoer isn't overly concerned about his starting netminder's health with over two weeks to go before postseason play gets underway. Check back for another update on Fleury's status once he's cleared to take the ice with his teammates.
