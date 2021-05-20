Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 3 versus Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Pacioretty will be a game-time call for a third straight contest. The 32-year-old winger has missed the Golden Knights' last eight matches with his undisclosed issue.
