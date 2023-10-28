Roy (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to CapFriendly.
Roy won't play Saturday against the Kings, and he will miss Monday's contest versus Montreal as well. Pavel Dorofeyev has been back in the lineup during Roy's absence. Vegas also recalled Jonas Rondbjerg from AHL Henderson on Saturday for a depth forward option.
