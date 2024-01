Karlsson (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, according to CapFriendly.

Karlsson should return from a 12-game absence against Edmonton on Feb. 6 following the All-Star break. He has generated 15 goals, 32 points, 93 shots on net and 23 blocked shots over 38 appearances this season. Karlsson will probably see action on the second line and second power-play unit.