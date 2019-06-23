Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Eying lengthy extension

Karlsson and the Golden Knights are closing in on an 8-year extension, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The dollar figures of the extension aren't known at this time, but the eight year contract is the max length a contract can be signed in the NHL. Since being picked up in the expansion draft in 2017, Karlsson has racked up 67 goals and 134 points while playing all 82 games in back-to-back seasons for Vegas. The Golden Knights are expected to have the highest salary cap hit in the league next season, but once the deal is signed, it will keep the restricted free agent in Vegas until he's 34.