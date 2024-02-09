Whitecloud was a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Coyotes.
Whitecloud has five points over 36 appearances this season, though he's come up empty in his last 21 games. The Golden Knights also wanted to get Daniil Miromanov into the lineup following his return from long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. It appears Whitecloud will have to step up his play to maintain his spot on the third pairing going forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Stays warm with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Three points in last two games•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Earns first helper•