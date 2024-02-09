Whitecloud was a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Coyotes.

Whitecloud has five points over 36 appearances this season, though he's come up empty in his last 21 games. The Golden Knights also wanted to get Daniil Miromanov into the lineup following his return from long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. It appears Whitecloud will have to step up his play to maintain his spot on the third pairing going forward.