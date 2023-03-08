Raanta (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens after the first period, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Raanta appeared hurt after stopping a Chris Tierney shot, though the Hurricanes' netminder managed to finish the first period. Frederik Andersen took over at the start of the second and would likely see the bulk of the starts going forward if Raanta is forced to miss time.