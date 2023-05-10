Burns had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Burns ended his five-game point drought and nine-contest goal-scoring slump. His latest marker came midway through the second period, extending the Hurricanes' lead to 5-1. Burns has a goal and seven points in 10 postseason appearances this year.
