Andersen (undisclosed) has traveled back to Carolina and won't be available versus the Panthers on Wednesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Andersen will be ready to face Edmonton on Thursday, which will likely force Pyotr Kochetkov into his first start of the season. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran Andersen had been putting together a decent start to the year with a 5-3-0 record and 2.72 GAA in eight contests.