Foegele (upper body) will not return to Thursday's Game 3 tilt with Tampa Bay.
Foegele was shaken up twice in Thursday's game and after heading to the locker room for a second time, he was announced out for the rest of the night. The 25-year-old has two points in 10 postseason games. He'll be questionable for Game 4 on Saturday.
